A loaded freight barge is taking on water in the Fisher Channel near Bella Bella, B.C.

The Canadian Coast Guard says it received a report on Monday afternoon from the tug Malolo that the loaded freight barge they were towing was taking on water.

The tug owner hired divers to determine the cause of the water ingress, the Coast Guard confirmed.

There are currently no reports of any pollution leaking from the freight into the water.

The tug and barge were transiting from Alaska to Seattle at the time.

The Heiltsuk Nation’s marine emergency response team is on scene with pollution response equipment on standby and the Coast Guard is collaborating with the Nation, Transport Canada and the tug owner at this time.

The loaded freight barge taking on water near Bella Bella. courtesy of the Heiltsuk Nation