Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Loaded freight barge taking on water near Bella Bella

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 18, 2025 8:28 pm
1 min read
The loaded freight barge taking on water near Bella Bella.
The loaded freight barge taking on water near Bella Bella. courtesy of the Heiltsuk Nation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A loaded freight barge is taking on water in the Fisher Channel near Bella Bella, B.C.

The Canadian Coast Guard says it received a report on Monday afternoon from the tug Malolo that the loaded freight barge they were towing was taking on water.

The tug owner hired divers to determine the cause of the water ingress, the Coast Guard confirmed.

There are currently no reports of any pollution leaking from the freight into the water.

The tug and barge were transiting from Alaska to Seattle at the time.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Heiltsuk Nation’s marine emergency response team is on scene with pollution response equipment on standby and the Coast Guard is collaborating with the Nation, Transport Canada and the tug owner at this time.

Story continues below advertisement
The loaded freight barge taking on water near Bella Bella.
The loaded freight barge taking on water near Bella Bella. courtesy of the Heiltsuk Nation
The loaded freight barge taking on water near Bella Bella. View image in full screen
The loaded freight barge taking on water near Bella Bella. courtesy of the Heiltsuk Nation
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices