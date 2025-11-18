Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Housing starts declined 17% in October, CMHC says

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted November 18, 2025 1:18 pm
2 min read
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is expected to release October housing starts figures on Tuesday. An aerial view shows carpenters building a log home made from white pine in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. View image in full screen
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is expected to release October housing starts figures on Tuesday. An aerial view shows carpenters building a log home made from white pine in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Housing starts in Canada appear to be slowing down, according to the latest data.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation reported on Tuesday that the annualized rate of housing starts fell 17 per cent in October compared with September of this year.

Data from the same time period last year showed housing starts increased eight per cent from September to October 2024.

Last month saw construction begin on 232,765 units compared with 279,174 units in September, according to the CMHC.

A housing start is defined by the CMHC as the beginning of construction on a building where a dwelling unit will be located, and begins officially when the concrete has been poured for the footing of the structure, or an equivalent stage if there is no basement.

Story continues below advertisement

Declines in housing starts last month were led by urban centres with populations of 10,000 or more, with the biggest drops seen in Toronto at 42 per cent and Vancouver at 36 per cent.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The CMHC also says Toronto and Vancouver both saw notable drops in starts for multi-unit dwellings, with Toronto also seeing “considerably lower” starts for single-detached homes.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba announces new housing incentive for rental construction'
Manitoba announces new housing incentive for rental construction

This comes just one day after Prime Minister Mark Carney survived a crucial confidence vote over his budget.

Home developers, including those in Ontario, have cited high costs to build as one of the reasons construction has slowed down, and said eliminating or discounting fees may help spur building.

In Carney’s budget, Ottawa says it will fund provinces and territories $17.2 billion over 10 years beginning in 2026. The funding will be aimed at infrastructure projects and priorities — including housing.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

However, there are conditions that must be met to access the funding, according to the budget document.

“To access funds, provinces and territories must agree to cost-match federal funding and to substantially reduce development charges and not levy other taxes that hinder the housing supply,” the budget says.

Housing Minister Gregor Robertson told reporters last month that the federal government had “initially” considered lowering development fees by 50 per cent, but he did not confirm at the time that this was being planned for the budget.

Carney’s Build Canada Homes plan aims to build 4,000 housing units on federal land starting next year.

The Conservative Party of Canada sent out a statement Tuesday following the release of the CMHC’s report.

“Mark Carney promised to build 500,000 new homes a year at speeds not seen since the Second World War. Today, his own agency confirmed that the seasonal-adjusted annual rate of housing starts collapsed 17 per cent in October to less than half of his target,” it said.

“Every Canadian deserves a home where families can be safe, share memories and raise the next generation.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices