N.B. premier Holt says strained relationship between Canada and U.S. Trump’s fault

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt says the Trump administration is to blame for strained relations between Canada and the United States.
Holt met with the other Atlantic premiers in St. John’s, N.L., today, along with representatives from four New England states.
She says the premiers and governors in the region acknowledge the Canada-U.S. relationship is at a low point.
But she believes U.S. President Donald Trump is the one responsible.
Holt says her own province has been hit hard by Trump’s 45-per-cent tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber.
She also says it is now a priority to renegotiate the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement to avoid further layoffs or damage to this sector along with others such as steel, aluminum and auto parts.
