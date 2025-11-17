Alberta government minister apologizes for foul language left in voice message

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s minister of arts, culture and Status of Women is apologizing for using an expletive in a voice message left for a constituent.

Tanya Fir, the United Conservative M-L-A for the Calgary-Peigan riding, says she used an inappropriate word in a moment of poor judgment.

Fir used the foul language in a voice mail that recording Alberta columnist Doug Firby released over the weekend.

The message begins with Fir saying she’s returning a constituent’s call and notes the feedback left for her before saying goodbye.

Fir then seemingly hangs up the phone, but the recording continues as she begins talking to someone else and, in that conversation, refers to the next person she has to call as the expletive.