Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta government minister apologizes for foul language left in voice message

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2025 2:44 pm
1 min read
Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women Tanya Fir is sworn into cabinet, in Edmonton, Friday, June 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women Tanya Fir is sworn into cabinet, in Edmonton, Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s minister of arts, culture and Status of Women is apologizing for using an expletive in a voice message left for a constituent.

Tanya Fir, the United Conservative M-L-A for the Calgary-Peigan riding, says she used an inappropriate word in a moment of poor judgment.

Fir used the foul language in a voice mail that recording Alberta columnist Doug Firby released over the weekend.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The message begins with Fir saying she’s returning a constituent’s call and notes the feedback left for her before saying goodbye.

Fir then seemingly hangs up the phone, but the recording continues as she begins talking to someone else and, in that conversation, refers to the next person she has to call as the expletive.

Click to play video: 'Alberta MLAs who travelled during COVID-19 pandemic lose ministry portfolios'
Alberta MLAs who travelled during COVID-19 pandemic lose ministry portfolios
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices