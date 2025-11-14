Menu

Weather

Squamish, B.C. sees nearly 100 millimetres of rain as storm moves inland

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2025 12:39 pm
1 min read
Stormy weather in large parts of northern British Columbia has triggered a number of weather warnings in the region ranging from high winds and heavy snowfall to freezing rain. Icicles are shown following an accumulation of freezing rain in Montreal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH
The rainfall warning for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Howe Sound region of British Columbia’s south coast has ended, but not before close to 100 millimetres of precipitation was dumped on one community.
Environment Canada says Squamish, about 64 kilometres north of Metro Vancouver, received 93 millimetres of rain as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
The weather agency says nearby Tantalus saw 70.5 millimetres of precipitation during that time, and Whistler received 32.6 millimetres of rain.
In Metro Vancouver, the highest precipitation recorded was in Maple Ridge, where 41.2 millimetres of rain fell.
Coquitlam and West Vancouver also registered rainfall exceeding 38 millimetres during that time, as a slow-moving weather system dropped ample precipitation across the south coast of B.C.
Weather warnings have now moved inland, with a snowfall warning in effect on Highway 3 near Kootenay Pass with as much as 15 centimetres possibly falling today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

