‘Stupid dispute’: 3 boys charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Calgary teenager

Calgary police announced Thursday that three 15-year-old boys have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy back in August.

Police say they were called out to a home in the community of Abbeydale on Aug. 1 at 1:20 a.m., where they discovered Carter Spivak-Villeneuve.

The 16-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Calgary police say it’s believed the suspects were known to the victim and that they had arranged to meet him that night.

They added his death is alleged to be the result of an ongoing dispute.

CPS Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said the seriousness of the charge shows police believe Carter’s death was the result of a planned attack over “regular teenage stuff.”

“Let’s boil it down here,” said Gregson.

“This was a stupid dispute among a bunch of youth who have not fully thought through their actions and it’s got devastating consequences for everybody involved.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This was a stupid dispute among a bunch of youth who have not fully thought through their actions and it's got devastating consequences for everybody involved."

Three months after the death, police say three other teenage boys have been charged with the most serious offence available to them under the Criminal Code of Canada.

However, because they are charged as young offenders, they cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Calgary police are seen searching the scene in the community of Abbeydale on Aug. 1, where a 16-year-old boy was found dead.

Police said one of the teens was arrested on Nov. 4, with the assistance of Saskatchewan RCMP on the Muskowekwan First Nation, located about 140 kilometres northeast of Regina.

A second teen was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 12, in Calgary.

On Thursday, Calgary police announced the third teen had been arrested.

All three have now been charged with first-degree murder.

Despite the arrests, police say their investigation continues and they want to hear from anyone with any information about the case.