Politics

Manitoba premier says he recently considered early election, could still happen

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2025 3:46 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at the Assembly of First Nations annual meeting in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at the Assembly of First Nations annual meeting in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is not ruling out an early election, ahead of the scheduled date of Oct. 5, 2027.

Kinew says he was close to calling an early vote very recently — when it looked like a NDP government bill to detain highly intoxicated people for up to 72 hours looked like it might not pass.

The bill was voted into law last week after the Opposition Progressive Conservatives tried but failed to amend the bill.

Get breaking National news

Kinew says he could see a scenario in which an election is called if he feels the Opposition is playing what he calls “political games.”

Kinew’s New Democrats are just over two years into their mandate after defeating the Tories in October 2023.

Kinew told delegates at a NDP convention last weekend that the party is already preparing for the next election and has chosen a campaign manager.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba NDP government marks mandate midpoint amid challenges to budget promise'
Manitoba NDP government marks mandate midpoint amid challenges to budget promise
© 2025 The Canadian Press

