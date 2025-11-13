Winnipeg man charged with arson following apartment building fire

A Winnipeg man is in custody facing a charge of arson with disregard for human life after a blaze at a five-storey apartment block, police say.
The fire at a building on Clarke Street Monday night caused around $100,000 in damage, and while no one was hurt, the building’s residents had to evacuate while firefighting efforts were underway.
Fire investigators told police the fire appeared to have been intentionally set, and a suspect was identified and arrested early Tuesday morning.
The 31-year-old man was also the subject of an arrest warrant for failing to attend court on a release order.
