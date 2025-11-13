Winnipeg man charged with arson following apartment building fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in custody facing a charge of arson with disregard for human life after a blaze at a five-storey apartment block, police say.

The fire at a building on Clarke Street Monday night caused around $100,000 in damage, and while no one was hurt, the building’s residents had to evacuate while firefighting efforts were underway.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Fire investigators told police the fire appeared to have been intentionally set, and a suspect was identified and arrested early Tuesday morning.

The 31-year-old man was also the subject of an arrest warrant for failing to attend court on a release order.