Crime

Winnipeg man charged with arson following apartment building fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 13, 2025 10:47 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg fire truck is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck is seen in this file photo. Michael Draven / Global News
A Winnipeg man is in custody facing a charge of arson with disregard for human life after a blaze at a five-storey apartment block, police say.

The fire at a building on Clarke Street Monday night caused around $100,000 in damage, and while no one was hurt, the building’s residents had to evacuate while firefighting efforts were underway.

Fire investigators told police the fire appeared to have been intentionally set, and a suspect was identified and arrested early Tuesday morning.

The 31-year-old man was also the subject of an arrest warrant for failing to attend court on a release order.

Winnipeg activist wants arson task force back
