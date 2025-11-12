Saint John, N.B., to host world men’s curling championship in 2027

See more sharing options

The 2027 BKT World Men’s Curling Championship will be held in Saint John, N.B.

World Curling and Curling Canada say the nine-day event will be held at TD Station.

Saint John previously hosted the world women’s playdowns in 2014.

The city also served as host in 1999 when the men’s and women’s championships were a combined event.

The 2026 world men’s championship will be held in Ogden City, Utah starting March 27. Moose Jaw, Sask., served as host last season.

The winner of the Montana’s Brier represents Canada at the event.