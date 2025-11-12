Menu

Sports

Saint John, N.B., to host world men’s curling championship in 2027

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2025 11:50 am
1 min read
Members of the Scotland team lift the trophy as they stand alongside silver medallists Switzerland and bronze medallists Canada at the BKT World Men's Curling Championship in Moose Jaw, Sask., on April 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Members of the Scotland team lift the trophy as they stand alongside silver medallists Switzerland and bronze medallists Canada at the BKT World Men's Curling Championship in Moose Jaw, Sask., on April 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY
The 2027 BKT World Men’s Curling Championship will be held in Saint John, N.B.

World Curling and Curling Canada say the nine-day event will be held at TD Station.

Saint John previously hosted the world women’s playdowns in 2014.

The city also served as host in 1999 when the men’s and women’s championships were a combined event.

The 2026 world men’s championship will be held in Ogden City, Utah starting March 27. Moose Jaw, Sask., served as host last season.

The winner of the Montana’s Brier represents Canada at the event.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

