World

Powerful tornado in Brazil kills 6 people and injures more than 400 others

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 8, 2025 12:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Powerful tornado rips through southern Brazil, Parana declares state of emergency '
Powerful tornado rips through southern Brazil, Parana declares state of emergency 
WATCH: A powerful tornado struck Brazil's Paraná State on Friday, killing at least six people and causing extensive damage throughout the region.
A powerful tornado in Brazil’s southern state of Parana killed six people and injured more than 400 others Friday night, state officials said Saturday.

The tornado, which hit speeds of more than 250 kph (155 mph), destroyed dozens of homes and prompted the government to declare an emergency in the affected region.

State officials in a statement said at least one person was missing hours after the tornado touched down. Five of the killed were adults and the sixth was a 14-year-old girl.

The government said that 437 people, including children and pregnant women, had received medical attention at hospitals and on-site units. Of those, at least 10 underwent surgery and nine remained in serious condition.

On social media, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed solidarity with the victims.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

