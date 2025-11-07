Major construction development underway in west Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

It was business as usual in Lethbridge, Alta., during the early summer. Construction crews worked to maintain infrastructure, including on Whoop-Up Drive.

However, things took a turn when a truck driver took a wrong turn.

On Aug. 6, a semi truck hauling construction equipment collided with the underside of the Whoop-Up Drive bridge, causing significant damage.

“From the beginning we have prioritized public safety and asset integrity over speed of the repair,” said Joel Sanchez, director of infrastructure services with the City of Lethbridge.

While the previously scheduled work was completed as expected, two lanes have remained closed, speed limits have remained reduced, and a ban on heavy trucks has stayed in place because of the damage.

“In some cases, some girders are going to be a simple repair, but for most of them, especially girders two, three and four, it’s going to be a little more complicated since we need to do all the different elements like reinforcing the structure where the damage happened,” said Sanchez.

However, beginning next week, the final preparations will begin.

The delay, according to the city, was due, in part, to safety precautions. Crews had even gone as far as to have mock repair sessions to ensure they do it right when it matters.

The full schedule, weather permitting, is as follows:

Nov. 10 : Erect shoring towers under the bridge. Botterill Bottom Road South will be closed to the public for the duration of all repairs.

: Erect shoring towers under the bridge. Botterill Bottom Road South will be closed to the public for the duration of all repairs. Nov.12 – 18 : Repair girder 3 (under lane 3). Current traffic measures remain in place.

: Repair girder 3 (under lane 3). Current traffic measures remain in place. Nov. 20 – 27 : Repair girder 2. Lane 2 will close and lane 3 will reopen. This maintains two westbound lanes. When this repair is complete, all three westbound lanes are open.

: Repair girder 2. Lane 2 will close and lane 3 will reopen. This maintains two westbound lanes. When this repair is complete, all three westbound lanes are open. Nov.28 – Dec. 10 : Repair girder 4. Lane 4 remains closed. When this repair is complete, all three eastbound lanes are open.

: Repair girder 4. Lane 4 remains closed. When this repair is complete, all three eastbound lanes are open. Dec. 10 – 12: Repair girder 1. No lane closures are required for this repair.

The damage heightened the discussion around a third bridge in Lethbridge as people grew frustrated over traffic delays, particularly when only a single lane had been opened heading west on the bridge.

Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen says he understands the need for a new bridge, but hopes a massive new construction investment on the west side will lessen traffic in the meantime.

“Work is generally over (in the south or north), but as those businesses continue to grow on the west side, we’ll see some of that, it’ll alleviate some of the traffic on that bridge,” said Hyggen.

The investment will see around $300 million built over the next four years.

“We’re up to 45,000 people on the west side. We’ve heard loud and clear, we need more business, more retail shopping, daycare,” he said.

As a result of the new construction, which will include the first hotel on the west side, Hyggen is optimistic about the balance finally being seen on a side of the city sometimes seen as ‘underserviced’.

“All of these amenities on the west side will help alleviate the stress of people having to come across to the south side or the north side to be able to shop or work.”

One of the companies supporting the investment is Silver Ridge Construction, which is the general contractor for services in the project.

General manager of the company, Richard Thiessen, says things won’t end here either.

“There will be more commercial development and more services, schools, resources for the west side. It definitely will spur some (more construction). One follows the next, chicken and the egg type of thing,” said Thiessen.

Perhaps equally important is the economic impact the construction itself has. According to Thiessen, hundreds of tradespeople will benefit, which boosts the entire local economy.

“The industry itself — general construction — brings a massive amount of employment to the city and stability to the city. We’re thrilled to be part of this development as a contractor.”

Even those past their working years will benefit because the Green Acres Foundation is expanding with their 17th Lethbridge seniors facility, and first on the west side.

“It means a lot to us. The west side of Lethbridge is growing the fastest and we don’t have a presence over there and I know the need is there for affordable housing for seniors,” said Dawna Coslovi, CEO of the Green Acres Foundation.

She says there is optimism the new 54-unit, $20 million facility could break ground next year, though nothing is confirmed yet.

No matter when it’s ready for new residents, she says the location will be perfect.

“We always like to have our buildings not be separate. We like them to be a community and being over there with the other developers, what a great opportunity. There are parks nearby, there will be shops, professional services. People like to live in a living area,” said Coslovi.

The overall development of all projects is expected to be completed in phases, with everything ready in about four years.