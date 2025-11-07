Strep throat, ear infection testing at Sask. pharmacies to expand beyond initial pilot

Send this page to someone via email

A pilot project to allow Saskatchewan pharmacists to conduct strep throat testing and ear infection assessments is being expanded.

The province announced Friday that the project, which first launched in January, is expanding to multiple communities across Saskatchewan.

Eleven more pharmacies that were assessing ear infections are now able to conduct strep tests, health officials said, joining the previous 11 locations that have been offering both tests since the beginning of the project. A further 24 sites will continue to assess for ear infections alone.

Pharmacists at locations involved in the project have received training to assess symptoms, perform rapid tests and even prescribe medication in appropriate cases.

A total of 170 pharmacists have been trained to meet requirements and guidelines from the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals.

“This pilot expansion is another example of how we are putting patients first by enhancing access to primary care, particularly in rural and remote communities,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said.

“The continuing success of this pilot shows the vital role pharmacists play in improving access to timely care for common conditions, with patients benefiting from fast access to assessment and treatment.”

The province said the program could expand to additional pharmacies in future, pending the results of the current project.