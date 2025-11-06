Menu

Halifax mothers are urging N.S. to keep an “irreplaceable” infant feeding clinic open

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2025 3:16 pm
1 min read
Several Halifax-area mothers are urging the Nova Scotia government to reverse the provincial health authority’s decision to close a publicly-funded infant feeding clinic that offers new parents lactation and other breastfeeding support.

Mayela Lopez Rodrigues says she wouldn’t be able to breastfeed her three-month-old son today if it weren’t for the care she received from a nurse practitioner at the Halifax clinic.

Lopez Rodrigues says she worries about how the loss of this resource will impact other families when it closes at the end of 2025.

She and three other mothers from the area say staffers at the clinic recently told them it was slated to close.

Another Halifax mother, Emilie Comeau, says this is an “irreplaceable” type of care, given that many family doctors do not have specialized lactation training.

Comeau sent a letter to Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson urging her to keep this clinic running.

In a statement to The Canadian Press, the minister says she is just learning about the health authority’s decision and has asked for more information.

Thompson also says she knows that the early years are critical for children, and she needs to understand the decision before providing comment.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

