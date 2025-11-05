Menu

Consumer

Canada Packers posts its first earnings report after spinoff from Maple Leaf

By Ritika Dubey The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2025 2:38 pm
1 min read
The Canada Packers flag (left) flies outside the company;s pork processing plant in Lethbridge, Alta. View image in full screen
The Canada Packers flag (left) flies outside the company;s pork processing plant in Lethbridge, Alta. Global News
Canada Packers Inc. released its first earnings report since its split from Maple Leaf Foods became official, where it updated investors on improvements it’s making to its farms and plans to expand the brand.

The company, which has its headquarters in Mississauga, Ont., and operates hog or pork production plants in Brandon and Landmark, Man. as well as Lethbridge, Alta. processed more than a million hogs during the third quarter of 2025.

That’s up 3.7 per cent over the same time period in 2024.

“These gains were driven primarily by improvements within our company-owned hog operations, including better animal health, nutrition, and farm management,” chief executive Dennis Organ said on a conference call with analysts.

The Canada Packers plant in Lethbridge, Alta. processes pork products for sale on international markets, mainly Japan. View image in full screen
The Canada Packers plant in Lethbridge,Alta. processes pork products for sale on international markets, mainly Japan. Global News

Organ said consumers will soon find Canada Packers ribs and pork loins in western Canadian stores, as the company looks to expand.

“We want to think about how we position ourselves in Canada and specifically in Western Canada as the differentiated product,” he said.

“At home in the prairies, we think we can command a premium for our Canada Packers brand.”

Other plans include bettering productivity at the pork plant, cost control and capitalizing on opportunities in markets abroad.

Canada Packers said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share as the pork business spun off by Maple Leaf Foods last month reported a third-quarter profit of $25.6 million.

The result for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of $19.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Sales for the three-month period while it remained under the Maple Leaf umbrella totalled $481.8 million, up from $420.2 million a year ago.

Maple Leaf kept a 16 per cent stake in Canada Packers and the two companies have entered into an evergreen supply agreement.

With files from Global News.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

