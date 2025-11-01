CFL suspends Alouettes’ Oakman ‘indefinitely’ for policy breach

Send this page to someone via email

On the eve of the Canadian Football League (CFL) playoffs, the league suspended defender Shawn Oakman of the Montreal Alouettes “indefinitely” for what it calls a breach of its policy on gender-based violence and harassment.

The Montreal Alouettes organization also released Oakman from the team, according to a league statement on its website.

The CFL says the decision was made after it conducted a third-party investigation launched Oct. 30 upon hearing allegations against the team’s defensive tackle.

“The Canadian Football League takes violations of our Gender-Based Violence and Harassment Policy with the utmost seriousness. Our policy is clear, and our commitment to enforcing it is unwavering,” said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston in the league’s statement.

“Following review, we have made the decision to suspend Mr. Oakman indefinitely.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the league, its investigation revealed that after a dispute, Oakman threatened to send sexually explicit material to an intimate partner’s child — who is a minor.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The league statement said Oakman’s actions constitute a breach of its Gender-Based Violence and Harassment Policy.

2:03 CFL changes include shorter field, new goalpost position

The CFL also says it “condemns gender-based violence in all of its forms,” and that “whether these behaviours occur in public or private, gender-based violence will not be tolerated by the CFL.”

It isn’t clear how long Oakman may be suspended, or if he will be allowed to return to the league at a future date.

The CFL says Oakman was not available for the Montreal Alouettes’ Eastern Semi-Final game as a result of the suspension.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the CFL, the Montreal Alouettes have also released Oakman from the team as of Friday.

“The Alouettes organization will never accept any type of gender-based violence or harassment and have therefore decided to cut Mr. Oakman immediately,” said the Alouettes in a statement quoted by the CFL.

The general manager of the Alouettes, Danny Maciocia, was also quoted saying, “We hold everyone in our organization to the highest standard of integrity and respect both on and off the field. We’ve decided to release Shawn Oakman because his actions go against our core values.”