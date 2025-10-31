Crate & Barrel recalls 3K chairs in Canada after multiple U.S. injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Popular furniture brand Crate & Barrel is recalling more than 3,000 dining chairs in Canada after reports of nearly a dozen injuries and more than 100 cases of the chairs breaking in the U.S., Health Canada said in a recall notice Thursday.

The recall pertains to Crate & Barrel’s Ana dining chairs, urging users to “immediately stop using the recalled products.”

Crate & Barrel has sold 3,175 units of the affected products in Canada and 54,932 in the United States. The chairs that were affected in the recall were sold from January 2021 to January 2025, the company said.

Anyone who bought the chairs is being asked to “contact Crate & Barrel for a replacement chair.”

The legs on the chair can break, causing a fall hazard, the notice said.

So far, as of Oct. 27, the company has received eight reports of chair legs breaking in Canada, and no reports of injuries. In the United States, the company has received 149 reports of chair legs breaking and 11 reports of injuries.

The notice said the model numbers on the affected chair are 108976, 109100, 109117, 109123, 387127, 387135 and 387141.

Health Canada said consumers can contact Crate & Barrel by telephone at 888-780-5873, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. central Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. central Saturday and Sunday, or visit the company website if they think they might have bought the affected product.

Anyone hurt or affected while using the chairs, which the company says were made in China, can also fill out Health Canada’s Consumer Product Incident Report Form.