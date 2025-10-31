‘Potential terrorist attack’ over Halloween weekend thwarted: FBI director

A potential terrorist attack allegedly planned for the Halloween weekend has been thwarted, according to the director of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The plot was described by FBI Director Kash Patel on social media Friday as “violent” in nature.
“This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come,” Patel said.
“Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland.”
It isn’t clear yet what or who the intended targets were in the thwarted attack.
— This is a developing story
