Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

‘Potential terrorist attack’ over Halloween weekend thwarted: FBI director

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted October 31, 2025 9:29 am
1 min read
FBI Director Kash Patel speaks at a press conference on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in New York. View image in full screen
FBI Director Kash Patel speaks at a press conference on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in New York. AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A potential terrorist attack allegedly planned for the Halloween weekend has been thwarted, according to the director of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The plot was described by FBI Director Kash Patel on social media Friday as “violent” in nature.

“This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come,” Patel said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland.”

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

It isn’t clear yet what or who the intended targets were in the thwarted attack.

— This is a developing story

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices