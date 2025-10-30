Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Saskatoon warming shelter raises concerns over location

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted October 30, 2025 8:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New warming shelter raising concerns over location'
New warming shelter raising concerns over location
WATCH: A former restaurant in Saskatoon is turning into a warming shelter. Representatives are concerned with the location of the shelter because it is surrounded by other permanent shelters.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A representative for the Salvation Army brought attention to the new warming shelter in a Saskatoon council meeting, telling city council it is a bad location because it is near other shelters.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Gord Taylor says from his experience in Winnipeg, putting a bunch of shelters beside each other may lead to disaster.

Trending Now

Watch above for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices