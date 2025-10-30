New Saskatoon warming shelter raises concerns over location

See more sharing options

A representative for the Salvation Army brought attention to the new warming shelter in a Saskatoon council meeting, telling city council it is a bad location because it is near other shelters.

Gord Taylor says from his experience in Winnipeg, putting a bunch of shelters beside each other may lead to disaster.

