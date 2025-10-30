Watch out for flying Halloween decorations as rain, wind on tap for Atlantic Canada

Send this page to someone via email

As Hurricane Melissa churns toward Newfoundland, another storm is set to bring rain and wind to much of Atlantic Canada for Halloween.

Bob Robichaud with the Canadian Hurricane Centre says the storm will bring wind and heavy rain to parts of the western Maritimes beginning Friday morning.

The system should move across the region during the day, bringing most of the heavy rain to Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia by the time children are ready to head out for trick or treating.

He says, however, that the rain and wind will likely let up for a while during trick-or-treating hours in western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick.

Robichaud says residents may want to let the air out of any outdoor inflatable Halloween decorations during the day because they might get carried away by the wind.

Meanwhile, Melissa is expected to track just east of Newfoundland overnight Friday, but it could bring large waves and coastal flooding to the Avalon Peninsula.