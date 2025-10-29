Menu

Canada

New N.L. premier promises to launch review of Hydro-Québec deal within weeks

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2025 2:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Michael Sabia, president of Hydro-Quebec, named new Clerk of the Privy Council'
Michael Sabia, president of Hydro-Quebec, named new Clerk of the Privy Council
RELATED: Michael Sabia, president of Hydro-Quebec, named new Clerk of the Privy Council – Jun 11, 2025
Newfoundland and Labrador’s new premier says the review of a proposed energy deal with Quebec’s hydro utility will start within weeks.

Tony Wakeham was sworn into office today after his Progressive Conservative party won a slim majority in this month’s provincial election, ending 10 years of Liberal governments.

Wakeham told reporters he and his new cabinet will discuss over the next two weeks who will be involved in the review and what it might entail.

The premier has demanded an independent review of the draft deal since the former Liberal government unveiled it in December.

Trending Now

The Liberals have said the agreement would bring the province more than $225 billion over the next 50 years from electricity sales to Hydro-Québec and from new projects along the Churchill River.

But Wakeham says he wants to ensure it is the best deal possible for Newfoundland and Labrador.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

