Headline link
Canada

Residents react as Saskatchewan town puts naming rights up for bid

Residents in Duck Lake are upset their mayor is planning on selling their naming rights. The mayor says it is for the better of the town because with the money they make, they could upgrade water and sewage systems as well as roads.
By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted October 29, 2025 1:40 am
Duck Lake Sask. residents unhappy with selling naming rights
WATCH: Residents in Duck Lake are upset their mayor is planning on selling their town's naming rights. The mayor says it is for the better of the town because with the money they make, they could upgrade water and sewage systems as well as roads.
The mayor of  Duck Lake announced that the naming rights of the Saskatchewan town are up for bid, hoping to get $10 million out of a company that purchases it.

Residents in Duck Lake are not happy, though, with many feeling the name of the town is connected to a rich history.

Watch above for more on the story in Duck Lake.

