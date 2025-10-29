Residents react as Saskatchewan town puts naming rights up for bid

The mayor of Duck Lake announced that the naming rights of the Saskatchewan town are up for bid, hoping to get $10 million out of a company that purchases it.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Residents in Duck Lake are not happy, though, with many feeling the name of the town is connected to a rich history.
Trending Now
Watch above for more on the story in Duck Lake.
- Keurig lawsuit settlement means you might be eligible for up to $50
- Canada Post says layoffs aim to ‘align our management team’ amid overhaul
- Guerrero homers off Ohtani, Jays even World Series with 6-2 win over Dodgers
- Alberta teachers say fight just begun but will follow the law in back-to-work bill
Comments