Lethbridge’s next mayor, city council officially sworn in

Eight city councillors and the next mayor of Lethbridge, Alta., were officially sworn in at a ceremony at City Hall on Monday.

Of the nine politicians seated around the half-circle inside of council chambers, six are returning from the previous council, including Mayor Blaine Hyggen.

“It’s going to be a great four years, beyond that, it’s going to be great. Some great things we’ve done, but even more ahead. So, we hope we can continue that work that’s been done and be better moving forward,” said Hyggen after the ceremony.

While six return, three new members join council.

“If you ask me how I am feeling now, I feel so honoured and I am looking forward to my responsibility to work alongside the council members,” said Rufa Doria.

She is Lethbridge’s first Filipino councillor and she says her priorities for the next term are clear.

“Agriculture first, affordability and safe neighbourhoods. Those are my top concerns.”

Doria is not alone in that quest, either. Joining her as a new member of council is Ryan Wolfe.

He says he plans to keep his campaign promises to make Lethbridge more affordable.

“There’s a lot of concern amongst our community about the cost of living, about how people are genuinely struggling to afford the basics nowadays. So, we really have to hunker down and take a hard look at where we’re spending money and how we’re spending money,” said Wolfe.

The third new councillor is Al Beeber, a former editor at the Lethbridge Herald.

Beeber’s career in journalism spanned more than 40 years and he says nothing is black and white in politics or economics.

“We need to look at those taxes, but we also need to make sure we have the services, and that’s going to cost money. That’s going to be a situation council is going to have to deal with — how do you keep those service levels up without impacting the quality of life here? That’s going to be hugely important for council to work on this next four-year term,” said Beeber.

Despite the challenges facing the new council, Hyggen is confident the mix of new and old blood will be good for Lethbridge.

“(I’ve) had great conversations with the three new elected (councillors) and they were quite eager and quite excited to get serving.”

Council will have their first meeting next month.