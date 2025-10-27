Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former Manitoba premier, cabinet minister pay ethics fines after probe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2025 4:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba legislature approves $18,000 fine for former premier Heather Stefanson'
Manitoba legislature approves $18,000 fine for former premier Heather Stefanson
RELATED: Manitoba legislature approves $18,000 fine for former premier Heather Stefanson – Oct 7, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson has paid an $18,000 fine for violating the province’s conflict of interest law in pushing for a mining project.

Legislature Speaker Tom Lindsey says Stefanson submitted the payment last week and one of her former cabinet ministers, Jeff Wharton, has also paid his fine.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The former economic development minister, who remains a sitting member with the Opposition Progressive Conservatives, was fined $10,000.

In early October, members of the legislature approved the recommended penalties and other findings in a report from ethics commissioner Jeffrey Schnoor.

Schnoor’s report says Stefanson tried to get a mining project approved after her Progressive Conservatives lost the 2023 election and before the NDP government could be sworn in.

Trending Now

Stefanson has said she was acting in the public interest, had no personal stake in the project and no licence was issued in the end.

Story continues below advertisement

Cliff Cullen, a former deputy premier, was also fined $12,000. He has left politics and has not spoken publicly on the matter.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices