8-year-old New Brunswick boy dead after vehicle strikes moped

An eight-year-old boy has died following a collision between a vehicle and a moped in Haut-Sheila, New Brunswick, police say.

The crash occurred on Friday evening at around 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Route 370 and Edmond Road.

RCMP, fire officials and first responders arrived at the scene.

Police say the vehicle and moped were both travelling northbound on Route 370 when the collision happened.

The boy, a passenger on the moped from Saint-Pons, N.B., was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The 17-year-old driver of the moped, also from Saint-Pons, was hospitalized with serious injuries. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.