Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

‘These ads are working’: Premier Kinew defends Ontario ad campaign on Trump tariffs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2025 1:48 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, left, shakes hands with Ontario Premier Doug Ford before signing a Memorandum of Understanding at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, left, shakes hands with Ontario Premier Doug Ford before signing a Memorandum of Understanding at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor. LGP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says now is not the time for Ontario to pull the tariff ad campaign that has sparked outrage from U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Trump lashed out at the ad campaign, which features footage of former U.S. president Ronald Reagan saying tariffs damage economies.

Trump on social media claimed the late president “loved” tariffs.

Kinew, in an online video, says Ontario’s TV ads “accurately and powerfully” present Reagan’s views on tariffs.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says Trump’s tariffs go against Reagan’s legacy and encouraged Ontario Premier Doug Ford to keep the ad campaign going.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute has said the ads misrepresent the president’s address and that Ontario did not get permission to use his remarks.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ontario’s TV ads present Ronald Reagan’s views on tariffs accurately and powerfully. President Trump’s damaging tariffs go completely against Mr. Reagan’s legacy, and it’s clear that these ads are working,” Kinew said on social media Friday.

“If you throw a rock at a lake and you don’t hear a splash, you’ve probably missed. So to my good friend Doug Ford, keep the ads on TV. They’re effective and this country is behind you.”

Click to play video: 'Trump ends trade talks with Canada over Ford’s anti-tariff TV ads'
Trump ends trade talks with Canada over Ford’s anti-tariff TV ads
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices