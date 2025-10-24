‘These ads are working’: Premier Kinew defends Ontario ad campaign on Trump tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says now is not the time for Ontario to pull the tariff ad campaign that has sparked outrage from U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Trump lashed out at the ad campaign, which features footage of former U.S. president Ronald Reagan saying tariffs damage economies.

Trump on social media claimed the late president “loved” tariffs.

Kinew, in an online video, says Ontario’s TV ads “accurately and powerfully” present Reagan’s views on tariffs.

He says Trump’s tariffs go against Reagan’s legacy and encouraged Ontario Premier Doug Ford to keep the ad campaign going.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute has said the ads misrepresent the president’s address and that Ontario did not get permission to use his remarks.

“Ontario’s TV ads present Ronald Reagan’s views on tariffs accurately and powerfully. President Trump’s damaging tariffs go completely against Mr. Reagan’s legacy, and it’s clear that these ads are working,” Kinew said on social media Friday.

“If you throw a rock at a lake and you don’t hear a splash, you’ve probably missed. So to my good friend Doug Ford, keep the ads on TV. They’re effective and this country is behind you.”