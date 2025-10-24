Air Canada cuts hundreds of management jobs

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Air Canada is cutting about 400 management jobs two months after a strike wreaked havoc on its finances.

The country’s biggest airline says the restructure reduces its total workforce by about one per cent.

Spokeswoman Angela Mah says the move was a “difficult decision” that comes after a thorough review.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It also arrives after a three-day strike by more than 10,000 flight attendants in August shut down operations and caused more than 3,000 flight cancellations.

In its third-quarter financial results, Air Canada said the job action cost it $375 million, prompting it to lower its adjusted earnings forecast for the year by about that amount to $3 billion.

Customer refunds and compensation as well as lower bookings in August and September made up the bulk of the financial hit.