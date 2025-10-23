Long-term care workers across N.S. take strike votes, prepare for job action

See more sharing options

Long-term care workers across Nova Scotia are preparing for a strike.

Workers gathered for a rally Wednesday outside Premier Tim Houston’s office in Westville, N.S.

They say they are the lowest paid long-term care workers in Atlantic Canada.

Contracts across the province expired in 2023, and each of the 52 bargaining units is in negotiations with the government.

The bargaining units started strike votes last week with two units already voting in favour of a walkout.

Union officials say workers are frustrated by how long they have been without a contract.