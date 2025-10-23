Menu

Health

Long-term care workers across N.S. take strike votes, prepare for job action

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2025 6:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia says long-term care workforce stabilizing'
Nova Scotia says long-term care workforce stabilizing
RELATED: Nova Scotia says long-term care workforce stabilizing – Apr 8, 2025
Long-term care workers across Nova Scotia are preparing for a strike.

Workers gathered for a rally Wednesday outside Premier Tim Houston’s office in Westville, N.S.

They say they are the lowest paid long-term care workers in Atlantic Canada.

Contracts across the province expired in 2023, and each of the 52 bargaining units is in negotiations with the government.

The bargaining units started strike votes last week with two units already voting in favour of a walkout.

Union officials say workers are frustrated by how long they have been without a contract.

Click to play video: 'N.S. announces plans to expand long-term care beds by 2032'
N.S. announces plans to expand long-term care beds by 2032
© 2025 The Canadian Press

