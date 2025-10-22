Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan to unveil throne speech as legislative session kicks off

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2025 10:54 am
1 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks with media following a meeting with the prime minister on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks with media following a meeting with the prime minister on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Premier Scott Moe is set to unveil his government’s agenda for the year in Wednesday’s throne speech.

Moe has not shared details of the plan but has said the speech would touch on economic and community safety issues.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It’s the second throne speech since last year’s provincial election, which saw Moe’s Saskatchewan Party retain its grip on power.

The Opposition NDP has said it plans to question the premier on affordability issues, hospitals and damaging canola tariffs from China.

Trending Now

It says Moe needs to stand up for farmers and make it clear that he wants Canada to scrap its tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.

Moe has said it’s not easy to remove the levy and that Canada should only do so if it remains on good terms with the United States.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices