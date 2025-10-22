Saskatchewan to unveil throne speech as legislative session kicks off

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Scott Moe is set to unveil his government’s agenda for the year in Wednesday’s throne speech.

Moe has not shared details of the plan but has said the speech would touch on economic and community safety issues.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It’s the second throne speech since last year’s provincial election, which saw Moe’s Saskatchewan Party retain its grip on power.

The Opposition NDP has said it plans to question the premier on affordability issues, hospitals and damaging canola tariffs from China.

It says Moe needs to stand up for farmers and make it clear that he wants Canada to scrap its tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.

Moe has said it’s not easy to remove the levy and that Canada should only do so if it remains on good terms with the United States.