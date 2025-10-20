Trial for Ontario man accused of selling deadly substances online postponed

Send this page to someone via email

The trial of an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances online to people who later used it to take their own lives has been pushed back to April 2026.

Kenneth Law is set to stand trial on 14 counts each of first-degree murder and aiding suicide, with the proceedings expected to last eight weeks.

Law’s trial had already been rescheduled to January 2026 but was postponed again on Monday as the Crown and defence await a Supreme Court of Canada decision in a separate case that would impact his trial.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Crown is appealing a ruling by Ontario’s top court that suggests a person may only be liable for murder if they provided a person who died by suicide with the lethal substance and “overbore the victim’s freewill in choosing suicide.”

Police have alleged that Law ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm, shipping them to people in more than 40 countries.

Story continues below advertisement

They have said all charges against him relate to the same 14 people, who were between the ages of 16 and 36.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, Canada’s national suicide prevention helpline.