Schneider continues to defend bullpen choices

TORONTO – John Schneider isn’t backing down from how he managed the Toronto Blue Jays’ bullpen in a devastating 6-2 loss to Seattle in the American League Championship Series on Friday.

Schneider decided to go with inconsistent relief pitcher Brendon Little against Mariners MVP candidate Cal Raleigh with Toronto holding a narrow 2-1 lead in Game 5 of the best-of-seven playoff series.

Raleigh homered to tie the game, then Little issued two walks. Seranthony Dominguez came out of the Blue Jays’ bullpen next and he hit Randy Arozarena with a pitch to load the bases then served up a grand slam to Eugenio Suarez to blow the game wide open for Seattle.

The Mariners hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, a win away from reaching the World Series for the first time.

After the game Schneider said he trusts Little and Dominguez and he doubled down on that position Saturday.

“We’ve gotten to the point where we’ve gotten to because of every single guy on our team,” said Schneider in a news conference during optional workouts at Rogers Centre. “I can sit here and say it’s not a mistake, and you guys will all write that I said it’s not a mistake, and I’ll get crushed on social media for saying that. I get it.”

He continued on to explain his thinking of bringing on Little against as tough an out as Raleigh rather than bring on a reliever used to more high leverage situations.

“I trust my players. I trust my players,” said Schneider. “In hindsight, I had a couple other options to do. That’s what I decided to do. So, again, I have all the information that I need, and I don’t think I made a mistake.

“Players have to go perform. There is always risk when you put a player in a situation that he won’t get the job done. That’s part of the game.”

When asked if closer Jeff Hoffman was available to play on Friday, Schneider gave a terse “He’s on the roster, yeah.”

Schneider said that having to ignore past what-if scenarios is part of the job as a manager in Major League Baseball.

“Every decision you make that doesn’t work out, I regret. You know what I mean?” said Schneider. “No matter who it is. Whether it’s a hitter, a pinch-hitter, a pitcher, a starting pitcher, it’s part of the job, you know.

“There’s what-ifs always. You know what I mean? There’s what-ifs always in this game. I think that you learn from ’em. You trust your people around you when you are making decisions. You make ’em and you move on. That’s where I’m at with it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2025.