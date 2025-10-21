Lethbridge mayoral candidates give final messages to voters

Send this page to someone via email

The 2025 Alberta municipal elections are on Monday and candidates across the province are getting the final messages out to voters.

In Lethbridge, Alta., the two front-runners in the mayoral race say it could very well come down to who gets out to cast a ballot.

“Change is not a spectator sport. We need everybody off the bench, we need everybody in the game. For Lethbridge to win, we need everyone to vote,” said Ryan Mennie, a former Campbell River city councillor who is running to be Lethbridge’s next mayor.

He says Lethbridge has two choices this election — stay the course or plot a new horizon.

“Cities are very similar to cruise ships. They take a long time to change direction. During my entire campaign, I’ve been letting people know about the iceberg that we’re about to hit.”

Story continues below advertisement

While he does feel the current trajectory of the city could see hardship in the future, Mennie promises change could save Lethbridge.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The good news is, we still have time to change course, to still lower taxes, to still invest in critical infrastructure. Most importantly, (there is time) to chart a new course and direction in our city,” said Mennie.

However, the incumbent says the current path of Lethbridge is not facing an iceberg, but clear waters.

“(When door knocking, we are) hearing a lot of things, to continue the work that’s being done. To be quite honest, one of the big things is still community safety, physician recruitment and economic development,” said Blaine Hyggen, current mayor and incumbent candidate in the election.

He was first elected as mayor in 2021 and says there have been plenty of positive initiatives he hopes to continue.

“Just because we’ve got great work that’s been done, doesn’t mean we don’t want to continue doing that work,” said Hyggen. “So, moving into that chair and being somebody that already has the relationships built, I’m starting from day one and I think (what is) important is having someone with experience within council to be able to move these things forward.”

Mennie, however, says he hears change is wanted.

Story continues below advertisement

“I really feel that there has been excitement this election for somebody to come forward and offer an opportunity with experience and new ideas from outside this community.”

No matter who emerges victorious — for mayor, council or trustee — Hyggen says he hopes Lethbridge rallies behind them.

“It’s just my hope that we can support them, whoever is elected, whoever is sitting in those roles. Support them and make sure you work with them so they can get the work done you want them to get done.”

Global News also reached out to mayoral candidates Quentin Carlson and Michael Petrakis, but did not hear back.

Election day is Oct. 20.