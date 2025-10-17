‘Absolutely done’: Fires, street disorder push downtown Prince George businesses to breaking point

A ‘Save Our Streets’ rally drew a crowd of more than 1,000 to the CN Centre in Prince George Thursday evening. Organized by the Prince George Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Prince George, the event encouraged those concerned about public safety to deliver a strong message to senior governments regarding the need for urgent action to address ongoing crime, violence and public disorder.

The Fires Late Tuesday evening, someone sitting near a small fire in the alley behind Gurney House of Vision in downtown Prince George was captured on security video fanning a burning piece of paper near the shop’s back door and gas meter. Optician Cathy Lortie called RCMP as she watched the business’s live surveillance feed on her phone. “My heart stopped,” Lortie said in an interview Thurs. “When I saw that, I was like, this is it. Our store is going down. We’ve been waiting, how sad is that, we’ve been waiting for this to happen.” Lortie has called Prince George home for thirty years. The city with a population of more than 80,000 is known as the hub of northern B.C., but Lortie said it’s not safe anymore. “It’s just very sad, we just want to go to work,” she told Global News. “When they go to burn our business down, then I’m out of a job,” she told Global News. Advertisement 1:02 Prince George brewery destroyed in fire may not rebuild Some 50 employees were displaced on Sept. 5, when an early morning fire destroyed the building at 508 George Street, which housed CrossRoads Brewing & Distillery. Richard Alex Gordon Titchener, 57, is awaiting trial on a charge of arson causing damage to property. View image in full screen Richard Alex Gordon Titchener. Facebook The owners of CrossRoads Brewing have said they’re not willing to rebuild downtown if the current climate persists. Another major overnight fire on Sept. 28 consumed the building on 1st Ave housing the Nechako Bottle Depot, which remains closed until further notice. At the time, the city of Prince George said the cause of that fire remained under investigation. RCMP did not respond Thursday when asked if the bottle depot fire is considered suspicious or suspected to be caused by arson. Prince George’s only full refund bottle depot has been around for more than 25 years, and said it is working diligently to reopen at a new location soon.

The Damage “My biggest fear is that I, you know, lose my businesses, lose my livelihood,” said restaurant owner Eoin Foley. Foley owns and operates two restaurants, Nancy O’s and Betulla Burning, and a sports pub, The Dudley. He said fires and vandalism have become the norm at night, and buildings, including his, are charred and damaged from the constant close calls. “It’s scary,” Foley told Global News in an interview. “We need bigger, transformational change that’s going to have a real impact – not just for business owners and my staff – but for the vulnerable people on the street that are really in the thick of it.” View image in full screen The damage to Eoin Foley’s restaurant following a fire set near the building earlier this month. Eoin Foley View image in full screen The damage to Eoin Foley’s restaurant following a fire set near the building earlier this month. Eoin Foley Pacific Body Jewellery & Piercing owner John Zukowski said he regularly deals with street disorder outside his shop on 4th Ave., and has even called 911 to get assistance for individuals passed out on the sidewalk. Zukowski said the rear of his business has seen attempted break-ins, vandalism and repeated fires set overnight. “This is getting out of control,” he said in an interview. “We need to do something; folks are absolutely done.” Advertisement “Our downtown businesses are really at a breaking point,” Downtown Prince George executive director Chrisie Berry told Global News. Berry said most of her members are experiencing crime or vandalism on an almost daily basis. The non-profit society serving property owners, businesses and tenants in the downtown core said a recent survey revealed fires, crime and vandalism cost 55 businesses approximately $4.5 million in damages in just one year.