$225K in ketamine bound for Ontario from Belgium seized in Montreal: RCMP

The RCMP say three people in their early 20s are facing charges after allegedly smuggling illegal drugs into Canada from Belgium.

The RCMP said it worked with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to intercept a shipment from Belgium on Aug. 28 that contained suspected Ketamine in Montreal.

The package contained 5.59 kilograms of concealed ketamine, which has an estimated street value of nearly $225,000, the RCMP said.

“The package was handed over to the RCMP before it could reach its intended destination in Scarborough, Ontario,” police said.

An investigation was conducted into the shipment and its suspected importers, leading to the arrest of three Scarborough residents. Two 21-year-olds and a 22-year-old were arrested and face multiple drug-related charges.

Two of the accused were released on bail with multiple conditions, while the third accused remains in custody with a scheduled court date for later this month.

After the arrests, the RCMP said they executed search warrants at a residence and found a “significant quantity” of illicit substances in both powder and pill form. They also allegedly found drug paraphernalia, a handgun, stun batons, various electronic devices and a Lexus SUV.

“This seizure is just one example of the many ways that criminals are attempting to import illegal drugs from around the world, and highlights the increasing exploitation of courier and postal services to smuggle illegal drugs into Canada,” said Insp.John McMath with the RCMP.