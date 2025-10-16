Winnipeg man charged with arson after attempted self-immolation at downtown condo

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to light himself on fire in the lobby of a downtown condo building, police say.

Officers were called to the Bannatyne Avenue scene on Wednesday afternoon in response to a report that a man had poured gasoline on himself and the surrounding area and had tried to start a fire, which was quickly extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The man, who wasn’t injured in the incident, faces a charge of arson with disregard for human life, as well as three counts of failing to comply with release conditions.