Crime

Winnipeg man charged with arson after attempted self-immolation at downtown condo

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 16, 2025 12:02 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
A Winnipeg man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to light himself on fire in the lobby of a downtown condo building, police say.

Officers were called to the Bannatyne Avenue scene on Wednesday afternoon in response to a report that a man had poured gasoline on himself and the surrounding area and had tried to start a fire, which was quickly extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

The man, who wasn’t injured in the incident, faces a charge of arson with disregard for human life, as well as three counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

