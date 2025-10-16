Winnipeg man charged with arson after attempted self-immolation at downtown condo

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to light himself on fire in the lobby of a downtown condo building, police say.
Officers were called to the Bannatyne Avenue scene on Wednesday afternoon in response to a report that a man had poured gasoline on himself and the surrounding area and had tried to start a fire, which was quickly extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.
The man, who wasn’t injured in the incident, faces a charge of arson with disregard for human life, as well as three counts of failing to comply with release conditions.
