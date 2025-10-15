Menu

Environment

Dawson Creek declares local state of emergency over water supply

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 15, 2025 5:03 pm
1 min read
The northeastern B.C. city says its only water source, the Kiskatinaw River, is at record lows after multiple consecutive years of drought.
The City of Dawson Creek has declared a local state of emergency due to a major drought that is threatening its water supply.

The northeastern B.C. city says its only water source, the Kiskatinaw River, is at record lows after multiple consecutive years of drought.

The city says it is at risk of relying solely on water stored in its reservoirs, which have about 150 days of storage left.

The state of emergency will allow the city to access more provincial support as it works to secure additional water sources and protect essential services.

