Winnipeg police honour canine colleagues with new memorial

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are honouring the service of their canine colleagues with a new memorial unveiled on Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Police Canine Memorial is a permanent structure at the East District Station on Durand Road, recognizing the efforts of the service’s police dogs, from the K9 unit’s inception in 1971 through to today.

The memorial, initially conceptualized in 2016, features a bronze sculpture of a dog by California artist Susan Bahary, alongside pillars with the names and service details of the city’s police dogs.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said there have been 78 dogs in the unit’s history. The memorial, which began construction this summer, was funded over almost a decade by community fundraising efforts as well as donations from local organizations and members of the police service.