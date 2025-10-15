Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police honour canine colleagues with new memorial

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 15, 2025 2:06 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police unveiled a new memorial to their canine colleagues on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police unveiled a new memorial to their canine colleagues on Wednesday. Randall Paull / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police are honouring the service of their canine colleagues with a new memorial unveiled on Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Police Canine Memorial is a permanent structure at the East District Station on Durand Road, recognizing the efforts of the service’s police dogs, from the K9 unit’s inception in 1971 through to today.

The memorial, initially conceptualized in 2016, features a bronze sculpture of a dog by California artist Susan Bahary, alongside pillars with the names and service details of the city’s police dogs.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said there have been 78 dogs in the unit’s history. The memorial, which began construction this summer, was funded over almost a decade by community fundraising efforts as well as donations from local organizations and members of the police service.

Click to play video: 'What does Scooby do? Winnipeg’s fire dog lends a helping paw'
What does Scooby do? Winnipeg’s fire dog lends a helping paw
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices