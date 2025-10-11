Menu

Canada

Indigenous activist who was on Gaza-bound flotilla is returning to Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2025 1:23 pm
1 min read
Indigenous rights activist Mskwaasin Agnew is anticipated to land today in Toronto after being part of a flotilla attempting to bring aid to Gaza.

Agnew, a Cree and Dene woman and member of Salt River First Nation, is among six Canadians who were aboard the vessel “Conscience,” which was intercepted by Israeli military forces earlier this week.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Gur Tsabar, speaking on behalf of six Canadians who were aboard  “Conscience,” confirmed Agnew is expected to land today at the Toronto’s Pearson International Airport at around 4 p.m.

Khurram Musti Khan, from Milton, Ont., is anticipated to land at the same airport from Istanbul on Sunday evening.

Though Nimâ Machouf was released and deported to Istanbul, Tsabar said it’s not yet known when she could land in Canada.

He said Newfoundlanders Sadie Mees, Nikita Stapleton and Devoney Ellis are still detained in Israel but are expected to be deported to Jordan on Sunday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

