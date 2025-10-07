Trump says he would invoke Insurrection Act ‘if necessary’

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would invoke special powers allowing him to deploy more troops into American cities if he deems it necessary, as state and city leaders mount legal action against his attempts to mobilize the military in predominantly Democrat-led areas.

During a press conference in the Oval Office, Trump stated that he would consider invoking the Insurrection Act.

“I’d do it if it was necessary. So far it hasn’t been necessary. But we have an Insurrection Act for a reason,” the president said.

“If people were being killed and courts were holding us up or governors or mayors were holding us up, sure I would do that,” he continued.

Story continues below advertisement

His comments came after a temporary order by an Oregon federal judge halted the deployment of National Guard troops in the state, which occurred on the same day that California Gov. Gavin Newsom filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, seeking to prevent soldiers from being sent from California to Oregon.

The same judge blocked Trump from sending Oregon National Guard troops to Portland.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, National Guard troops from Texas departed Fort Bliss for Chicago after a federal judge declined to block their deployment in response to a lawsuit filed by the state of Illinois and the City of Chicago, the New York Times reported.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

U.S. District Judge April Perry permitted the deployment but set a deadline of midnight on Wednesday for the government to respond to the state’s legal filing. A hearing was also scheduled for Thursday, the outlet added.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shared a message of support as state military personnel headed to Chicago.

“The elite Texas National Guard. Ever ready. Deploying now,” he wrote on X on Monday night.

The elite Texas National Guard. Ever ready. Deploying now. pic.twitter.com/7lXe7Wpmue — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 7, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

What is the Insurrection Act?

The 19th century law allows the U.S. military, including federal armed forces and the National Guard, which are typically not permitted to participate in policing citizens, to assist civilian authorities with law enforcement. The act was last triggered by former president George H.W. Bush in response to the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, it has been invoked 30 times in 230 years.

State leaders vow to resist

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the deployment of troops amounted to a “Trump invasion.”

In a post on X on Monday night, he wrote, “Illinois will not let the Trump Administration continue on their authoritarian march without resisting. We will use every lever at our disposal to stop this power grab because military troops should not be used against American communities.”

Illinois will not let the Trump Administration continue on their authoritarian march without resisting. We will use every lever at our disposal to stop this power grab because military troops should not be used against American communities. pic.twitter.com/KKLVPatngZ — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 6, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, Pritzker called on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to “immediately withdraw any support” for Trump’s call to deploy “400 members of the Texas National Guard for deployments to Illinois, Oregon, and other locations within the United States.”

On the weekend, Trump authorized the deployment of the Illinois National Guard in what White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said was a response to “ongoing violent riots and lawlessness” left unaddressed by local leadership.

On Monday, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wrote on X, “The rule of law must stand. This is not just about Oregon or a handful of states anymore — it’s about the integrity of our democracy.”

The rule of law must stand. This is not just about Oregon or a handful of states anymore — it’s about the integrity of our democracy. pic.twitter.com/1u67kiP2W5 — Governor Tina Kotek (@GovTinaKotek) October 7, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, Kotek said in a statement that “the President can expect Oregon to stand up to him at every turn.”

“While the fight is far from over, Oregon remains united and ready to defend our values and our rights. Stay calm, stay together, stay strong,” she continued.