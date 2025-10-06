Ontario school boards join others telling Ford to reconsider speed camera ban

Send this page to someone via email

The group representing Ontario’s school boards has joined police chiefs and mayors in asking the Ford government to reconsider its plan to ban automated speed cameras.

In a statement on Monday, the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association begged the province to “improve and refine” the speed camera program, instead of “dismantling a proven, life-saving safety system.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced at the end of September his government would table legislation to remove automated speed cameras, calling them a “tax grab.”

The cameras were brought in through a law from the previous Liberal government, followed by regulations written by Ford’s administration.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As Global News previously reported, vehicles registered to Ford’s cabinet ministers received 23 camera tickets from speed cameras over the past three years.

Story continues below advertisement

The move to eliminate the cameras — which Ford has claimed don’t work to slow people down — has been met with backlash from a series of groups.

More than 20 Ontario mayors signed a letter asking the premier to reconsider; similar letters from the Ontario Association Chiefs of Police and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario were also sent.

Now, school boards are weighing in, asking for the program to be spared and saying they believe the cameras make the areas around schools safer.

“We call on the provincial government to improve and refine ASE, not eliminate it,” the school boards wrote in a letter published Monday.

“We urge the province to work collaboratively with the people who know their communities well — local municipalities, local school boards, local law enforcement, and local public health.

“Our children deserve the strongest protections we can provide.”

Proponents of the speed cameras have referenced a study from SickKids Hospital, which found that speeding in school zones dropped roughly 45 per cent with cameras.

Ford has said traffic can be slowed down through alternate measures such as large signs with flashing lights, roundabouts and speed bumps.

— with a file from The Canadian Press

Advertisement