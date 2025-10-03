Menu

Politics

Senators can’t charge taxpayers for spouse language lessons, travel anymore

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2025 4:57 pm
1 min read
The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
The Senate is no longer allowing senators to be reimbursed for spouses receiving language training.

The changes were passed yesterday at a Senate committee meeting on internal economy, budgets and administration.

The changes were made after Radio-Canada reported this week that Quebec Sen. Amina Gerba billed taxpayers nearly $22,000 for two English-language training courses in Vancouver for herself and her husband in 2023 and 2024.

Senators also will now be encouraged to either take the free language courses offered by the House of Commons or take classes in the National Capital Region or their home province.

Senate officials told yesterday’s hearing that 16 senators took the free courses last year, but did not say how many others travelled to take classes.

The committee also passed a motion imposing a moratorium on reimbursing senators who bring their spouses along on duty travel.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

