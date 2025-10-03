Menu

Crime

Burned car may be tied to targeted killing of ‘Bobby the Greek’ in Laval: police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 3, 2025 3:50 pm
Daylight shooting in Laval, Que. sparks concerns over organized crime
Watch: Security concerns remain heightened in Laval following a brazen daylight shooting that left one man dead and two others injured. The violent attack is raising questions about the presence of organized crime in the North Shore city. Brayden Jagger Haines reports. Warning: some viewers may find the images disturbing.
Quebec provincial police are investigating a burnt-out vehicle found in a northeast Montreal parking lot, which they say may be connected to the deadly shooting at a Starbucks in Laval on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at 10:30 a.m. at a commercial plaza, resulting in one death and two injuries. Authorities said they are treating the incident as an organized crime-related killing.

Montreal police say they received a 911 call around 3 a.m. Thursday, reporting a car on fire in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

Click to play video: 'Organized crime figure ‘Bobby the Greek’ shot dead at Montreal-area Starbucks'
Organized crime figure ‘Bobby the Greek’ shot dead at Montreal-area Starbucks

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and alerted police after discovering signs of accelerants, suggesting the fire was deliberately set.

The vehicle has since been towed for forensic analysis as investigators search for evidence.

Quebec’s provincial police are leading the homicide investigation. No arrests have been made.

Quebec’s public security minister, Ian Lafrenière, said Wednesday’s brazen daylight shooting was “very concerning.”

“I am following the situation closely with my colleagues,” said Lafrenière, who is a former police officer.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was organized crime figure Charalambos Theologou, known as Bobby the Greek.

“I knew this individual by reputation. It’s an individual related to organized crime,” Laval police Chief Pierre Brochet said.

