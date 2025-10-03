Burned car may be tied to targeted killing of ‘Bobby the Greek’ in Laval: police

Quebec provincial police are investigating a burnt-out vehicle found in a northeast Montreal parking lot, which they say may be connected to the deadly shooting at a Starbucks in Laval on Wednesday.
The shooting happened at 10:30 a.m. at a commercial plaza, resulting in one death and two injuries. Authorities said they are treating the incident as an organized crime-related killing.
Montreal police say they received a 911 call around 3 a.m. Thursday, reporting a car on fire in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and alerted police after discovering signs of accelerants, suggesting the fire was deliberately set.
The vehicle has since been towed for forensic analysis as investigators search for evidence.
Get breaking National news
Quebec’s provincial police are leading the homicide investigation. No arrests have been made.
Quebec’s public security minister, Ian Lafrenière, said Wednesday’s brazen daylight shooting was “very concerning.”
“I am following the situation closely with my colleagues,” said Lafrenière, who is a former police officer.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was organized crime figure Charalambos Theologou, known as Bobby the Greek.
“I knew this individual by reputation. It’s an individual related to organized crime,” Laval police Chief Pierre Brochet said.
- Edmonton police comments threaten judge in high-profile manslaughter case: Defence lawyers
- ‘This was a tragedy’: RCMP say ground search for 6-year-old Alberta boy has been called off
- One dead in Montreal-area Starbucks shooting possibly linked to organized crime
- Quebec man convicted of four murders in 1994 may not have had fair trial, Crown says
Comments