U.S. News

Trump admin unconstitutionally targeted non-citizens over Gaza protests: judge

By Michael Casey The Associated Press
Posted September 30, 2025 2:30 pm
1 min read
Pro-Palestinian protestors march from the National Gallery to ICE Headquarters in Washington, DC, on Saturday April 5, 2025. View image in full screen
Pro-Palestinian protestors march from the National Gallery to ICE Headquarters in Washington, DC, on Saturday April 5, 2025. This comes as a response to the abduction of Mahmoud Khalil as well as the settlement of Northern Gaza in recent months. Photo by Mattie Neretin / CNP/ABACAPRESS.COM.
A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration ’s efforts to deport noncitizens for protesting the conflict in Gaza was unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston agreed with several university associations that the policy they described as ideological deportation violates the First Amendment. The ruling came after a trial.

An email to the Homeland Security department for comment was not immediately returned.

Mahmoud Khalil released from ICE custody after more than 3 months in jail

During the trial, lawyers for the associations presented witnesses who testified that the Trump administration had launched a coordinated effort to target students and scholars who had criticized Israel or showed sympathy for Palestinians.

“Not since the McCarthy era have immigrants been the target of such intense repression for lawful political speech,” Ramya Krishnan, senior staff attorney at the Knight First Amendment Institute, told the court. “The policy creates a cloud of fear over university communities, and it is at war with the First Amendment.”

Lawyers for the Trump administration put up witnesses who testified there was no ideological deportation policy as the plaintiffs contend.

Pro-Palestinian student activist detained by ICE sparks mass protest in NY

“There is no policy to revoke visas on the basis of protected speech,” Victoria Santora told the court. “The evidence presented at this trial will show that plaintiffs are challenging nothing more than government enforcement of immigration laws.”

John Armstrong, the senior bureau official in the Bureau of Consular Affairs, testified that visa revocations were based on longstanding immigration law. Armstrong acknowledged he played a role in the visa revocation of several high-profile activists, including Rumeysa Ozturk and Mahmoud Khalil, and was shown memos endorsing their removal.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

