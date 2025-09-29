Menu

Features

Edmonton’s ‘SpiderMable’ returns 10 years later, cancer-free and thriving

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted September 29, 2025 1:12 pm
2 min read
September 28th marks a special anniversary in Edmonton. Ten years since a pint-sized superhero won hearts around the world as “SpiderMable”. Now a teenager, Mable’s epic mission to save Edmonton is back in the spotlight. View image in full screen
September 28th marks a special anniversary in Edmonton. It's been 10 years since a pint-sized superhero won hearts around the world as 'SpiderMable.' Now a teenager, Mable Tooke's mission to help others is back in the spotlight. Karey Wood Photography & Design
It’s been 10 years since the City of Edmonton came together to give Mable Tooke — who became known as SpiderMable — her wish and a day she would never forget.

The then-six-year-old Tooke, who was battling leukemia, became a fan of Spider-Man comics while in treatment.

Her wish was to one day fight crime alongside the famous Marvel hero. Took was originally diagnosed with cancer at the age of four.

The city devised a plan, and on Sept. 28, 2015, SpiderMable was called into action to save then-Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference.

SpiderMable’s day saving Edmonton from evil

Her adventure around the city was broadcast nationally, and a following grew from there. With the spotlight, Tooke began fundraising for the Kids With Cancer Society.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s insane to hear that it has been 10 years, because it really does feel like it was such a short time ago, because it was such an impactful moment on my life that still affects me to this day,” said Tooke.

In 2020, Tooke’s journey premiered in a documentary called SpiderMable A Real Life Superhero Story. On Saturday, the film was screened at Metro Cinemas to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Mable’s Wish Day.

Edmonton’s favourite pint-sized superhero ‘SpiderMable’ heads to the big screen

Mable is now 16, in high school, and cancer-free. She says she may have hung up the super suit, but she’ll always connect in some way to SpiderMable.

“She’s more than she would have been if she didn’t have that opportunity, so yes, that was a good thing for her. It came from a bad place, but it had a good result,” said her mom, Lisa Tooke.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen’s involvement in the documentary has inspired her to continue fundraising efforts in the fight against cancer, and also to pursue theatre and film to help others find their spotlight.

“I most definitely wouldn’t have gone into theatre, I wouldn’t have been so outgoing if I didn’t have the confidence from SpiderMable,” said Tooke.

“I would not be nearly the same person as I am now.”

Young cancer survivor thriving a year after superhero adventure
