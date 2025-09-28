NB RCMP shoot, kill man while responding to call

Send this page to someone via email

MONCTON – A New Brunswick RCMP officer shot and killed a man during an investigation and standoff following a robbery in Moncton.

Just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP report that officers responded to a call of a man robbing a business on Mountain Road with a firearm.

Related Video 0:51 Preliminary hearing in case of 4-year-old Serenity Preliminary hearing in case of 4-year-old Serenity – Jan 29, 2019

According to the RCMP, the man fled the scene, stole a vehicle and then ran into a nearby house.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP say they surrounded the house, but the man fired shots from inside, before lighting both the house and a parked car on fire, then trying to run away.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

At that time, RCMP say that an officer shot at the man, and he was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP have asked the Serious Incident Response Team, an independent agency, to review the police response.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2025.