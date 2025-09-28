Menu

Video link
Headline link
NB RCMP shoot, kill man while responding to call

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2025 1:04 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
MONCTON – A New Brunswick RCMP officer shot and killed a man during an investigation and standoff following a robbery in Moncton.

Just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP report that officers responded to a call of a man robbing a business on Mountain Road with a firearm.

According to the RCMP, the man fled the scene, stole a vehicle and then ran into a nearby house.

The RCMP say they surrounded the house, but the man fired shots from inside, before lighting both the house and a parked car on fire, then trying to run away.

At that time, RCMP say that an officer shot at the man, and he was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP have asked the Serious Incident Response Team, an independent agency, to review the police response.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

