NB RCMP shoot, kill man while responding to call

MONCTON – A New Brunswick RCMP officer shot and killed a man during an investigation and standoff following a robbery in Moncton.
Just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP report that officers responded to a call of a man robbing a business on Mountain Road with a firearm.
According to the RCMP, the man fled the scene, stole a vehicle and then ran into a nearby house.
The RCMP say they surrounded the house, but the man fired shots from inside, before lighting both the house and a parked car on fire, then trying to run away.
Get breaking National news
At that time, RCMP say that an officer shot at the man, and he was pronounced dead on scene.
RCMP have asked the Serious Incident Response Team, an independent agency, to review the police response.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2025.
Comments