Carney says international meetings ‘necessary’

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his recent international trips and meetings with world leaders are “necessary” to opening new markets for Canadian products.
On a four-day trip to London, Carney says his meeting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is to ensure the two leaders are on track to make progress on economic and security measures they agreed to during a June meeting in Ottawa.
Carney met with infrastructure investors this morning and says he told them Canada is changing its tax system to attract more global capital.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says on social media that this trip is “nothing but Liberal showbusiness” and Carney should be more focused on domestic issues like crime and affordability.
Carney says his meetings in London are about easing economic reliance on the U.S. and creating more opportunities for Canada on the world stage.
Carney has had 13 foreign visits since becoming prime minister in March and will travel to Asia and Africa later this fall.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sep. 27, 2025.
