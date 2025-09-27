Menu

Economy

Carney says international meetings ‘necessary’

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2025 8:43 am
1 min read
Mark Carney stands behind a podium in front of Canadian flags View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney reacts to a reporter's question during a news conference in London. Global News
Prime Minister Mark Carney says his recent international trips and meetings with world leaders are “necessary” to opening new markets for Canadian products.

On a four-day trip to London, Carney says his meeting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is to ensure the two leaders are on track to make progress on economic and security measures they agreed to during a June meeting in Ottawa.

Carney met with infrastructure investors this morning and says he told them Canada is changing its tax system to attract more global capital.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says on social media that this trip is “nothing but Liberal showbusiness” and Carney should be more focused on domestic issues like crime and affordability.

Carney says his meetings in London are about easing economic reliance on the U.S. and creating more opportunities for Canada on the world stage.

“I would look at what we’ve done over the course of the last 10 days in Mexico, in New York, in Ottawa, in London,” Carney told reporters during a news conference in London. “Prime Minister [Keir] Starmer and I agreed a series of economic and security measures back in June. This meeting was designed to go through progress on those measures.”

Carney has had 13 foreign visits since becoming prime minister in March and will travel to Asia and Africa later this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sep. 27, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

