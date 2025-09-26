Street-racing meetup busted in northwest Edmonton, 30 tickets issued

Send this page to someone via email

A large street-racing meetup in an industrial area of northwest Edmonton was broken up by police, who issued dozens of tickets.

The racing was happening on 129 Avenue, west of 170 Street, on Sunday, Sept. 21.

Before officers on the ground moved into the area to issue tickets, they sent a drone over the gathering. (Video in the player above.)

Police said their initial estimates indicated there were more than 100 vehicles in the area for the racing gathering.

View image in full screen Drone video of street racing on 129 Avenue, near 170 Street, in an industrial area of the city’s northwest on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. Edmonton Police Service

“In a year where traffic fatalities are set to eclipse the last two years, and extreme speeding and street racing are an ongoing problem on our streets, this behaviour is unacceptable,” said Const. Peter Lafleur with the EPS northwest branch.

Police said officers set up check stops and intercepted each vehicle as it went to leave the dead-end road, ticketing drivers as applicable.

In total, police said 30 tickets were issued, including numerous vehicle equipment violations and stunting. One warrant was executed.

“The EPS will continue to target extreme speeding, racing and stunting, and will issue tickets where applicable. We have a zero tolerance policy for street racing.”

View image in full screen Drone video of street racing on 129 Avenue, near 170 Street, in an industrial area of the city’s northwest on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. Edmonton Police Service

As of Sept. 23, Edmonton has seen 25 fatal collisions and 90 serious injury collisions, compared to 26 and 129 in all of last year, respectively.

Speed was a factor in nearly half — 12, or 48 per cent — of all fatalities this year, police said.

Fines under the Traffic Safety Act for violations such as stunting start at $567 and can include driver’s licence suspension and, in the case of a Criminal Code violation like a dangerous driving charge, a criminal record, police said earlier this summer when issuing a warning about summer street racing.

According to the EPS, between 2020 and 2024, police laid anywhere between 276 and 397 dangerous operation of a motor vehicle charges each year, and issued anywhere between 91 and 130 stunt tickets per year during the same time frame.

To illustrate how dangerous stunting and street racing can be, police released a video (below) of a crash in May, in which a man in his 20s was seriously injured while riding a motorcycle.

The video shows an SUV appearing to try to do doughnuts on Roper Road near 42 Street when a sports motorcycle, that police allege was speeding, slams into the SUV.

