Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Street-racing meetup busted in northwest Edmonton, 30 tickets issued

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 26, 2025 3:24 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police capture large street racing event in northwest industrial area'
Edmonton police capture large street racing event in northwest industrial area
WATCH: Aerial video from the Edmonton Police Service of a large street racing gathering on 129 Avenue, near 170 Street, at an industrial area in the city's northwest on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A large street-racing meetup in an industrial area of northwest Edmonton was broken up by police, who issued dozens of tickets.

The racing was happening on 129 Avenue, west of 170 Street, on Sunday, Sept. 21.

Before officers on the ground moved into the area to issue tickets, they sent a drone over the gathering. (Video in the player above.)

Police said their initial estimates indicated there were more than 100 vehicles in the area for the racing gathering.

Drone video of street racing on 129 Avenue, near 170 Street, in an industrial area of the city’s northwest on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. View image in full screen
Drone video of street racing on 129 Avenue, near 170 Street, in an industrial area of the city’s northwest on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. Edmonton Police Service

“In a year where traffic fatalities are set to eclipse the last two years, and extreme speeding and street racing are an ongoing problem on our streets, this behaviour is unacceptable,” said Const. Peter Lafleur with the EPS northwest branch.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said officers set up check stops and intercepted each vehicle as it went to leave the dead-end road, ticketing drivers as applicable.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In total, police said 30 tickets were issued, including numerous vehicle equipment violations and stunting. One warrant was executed.

“The EPS will continue to target extreme speeding, racing and stunting, and will issue tickets where applicable. We have a zero tolerance policy for street racing.”

Drone video of street racing on 129 Avenue, near 170 Street, in an industrial area of the city’s northwest on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. View image in full screen
Drone video of street racing on 129 Avenue, near 170 Street, in an industrial area of the city’s northwest on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. Edmonton Police Service

As of Sept. 23, Edmonton has seen 25 fatal collisions and 90 serious injury collisions, compared to 26 and 129 in all of last year, respectively.

Speed was a factor in nearly half — 12, or 48 per cent — of all fatalities this year, police said.

Fines under the Traffic Safety Act for violations such as stunting start at $567 and can include driver’s licence suspension and, in the case of a Criminal Code violation like a dangerous driving charge, a criminal record, police said earlier this summer when issuing a warning about summer street racing.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the EPS, between 2020 and 2024, police laid anywhere between 276 and 397 dangerous operation of a motor vehicle charges each year, and issued anywhere between 91 and 130 stunt tickets per year during the same time frame.

To illustrate how dangerous stunting and street racing can be, police released a video (below) of a crash in May, in which a man in his 20s was seriously injured while riding a motorcycle.

The video shows an SUV appearing to try to do doughnuts on Roper Road near 42 Street when a sports motorcycle, that police allege was speeding, slams into the SUV.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police cracking down on street racing and stunting'
Edmonton police cracking down on street racing and stunting
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices