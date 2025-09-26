Manitoba sees more red ink as spending jumps in health, wildfire fight

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba ran a higher-than-expected deficit in the last fiscal year and is on track to miss its target again this year.

Government figures show the province ran a deficit of $1.1 billion in the fiscal year that ended in March — $353 million higher than it originally planned.

The deficit ended up higher despite the government booking hundreds of millions of dollars from a settlement that will see major tobacco companies pay provinces for smoking-related health costs.

Health and families were among the departments that ran over budget.

The figures also show this year’s deficit is now forecast to end up at $890 million — $96 million higher than expected — partly due to the cost of fighting wildfires.

The NDP government promised to balance the budget before the next election, scheduled for 2027, and Finance Minister Adrien Sala says he remains committed to that goal.

