Jewelry theft prompts Edmonton Hindu temple to warn community

The president of the Bhartiya Cultural Society of Alberta wants people to be on their guard if they’re suddenly approached by strangers.

It comes after police in Alberta said the public should be mindful of strangers asking for hugs or sharing sob stories.

Rajesh Arora said some of the Hindu temple’s members were leaving the building in southeast Edmonton around 2 p.m. on Sunday when strangers pulled up.

“A car came, called them over and they indulged in some communication,” Arora said.

“While they were interacting, all of a sudden (the person in the vehicle) snatched the gold necklace.”

Arora said the car then sped off.

He says he’s heard of similar interactions and calls it a concern.

“Such incidents have happened in some shopping centres, in their parking lots and even in the residential areas,” Arora said.

Since May, Edmonton police say there’s been dozens of reported thefts where people are approached in parking lots, driveways or the side of the road.

Alberta RCMP also said earlier this year police had received a number of reports related to gold and jewelry scams.

The scam follows a pattern: a victim is approached or flagged down by a seemingly stranded motorist or someone in need of aid. The scammer will use different tactics — they need money for food, gas or airfare to get home — and offer gold or jewelry for exchange.

Police say suspects may remove a victim’s jewelry while they are distracted, sometimes after placing different jewelry on the victim. Sometimes a hug is involved in the scam.

In one case in Edmonton, a senior was asked to bless a ring and pieces of jewlery and during that exchange, her own more valuable necklace was deftly removed and stolen.

It’s an alarming trend that police say is taking place from coast to coast in Canada.

Arora wants people to know what happened outside the temple, so they know what to look for.

“Discuss the incident with their families, with their relatives and their neighbours so that people are aware,” Arora said.

Edmonton police have now arrested five people in relation to one series of property crime, which includes the distraction-style thefts of gold jewelry. They say they’re still looking for one man.

Police are telling people to be vigilant if they’re suddenly approached by strangers, especially if they’re trying to sell or give something away.