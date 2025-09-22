RCMP say no charges laid in death of MMA fighter following event near Edmonton last year

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP say they’ve completed their investigation into the sudden death of a man during a mixed martial arts event on the Enoch Creek Nation just outside Edmonton last year, and the death has been ruled non-suspicious.

Trokon Dousuah, 33, who went by the nickname Tee, died after being rushed to hospital following his participation in a charity mixed martial arts match at the Enoch Community Centre on the First Nation on Nov. 23, 2024.

View image in full screen Trokon “Tee’ Dousuah, 33, was helped out of the ring and later died after the event in Enoch on Nov. 23, 2024. Courtesy: Anthony Vallecillo

Following the event, the RCMP said the man’s participation in the fight contributed to his death.

The fatality sparked concerns about fighter safety at such events, with some other fighters who trained alongside Dousuah telling Global News they thought the fight should have been stopped earlier.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called in to investigate, in cooperation with the Edmonton Chief Medical Examiner’s office, to determine if there were any criminal offences involved in the death.

The Alberta government also announced the creation of committee tasked with improving athlete safety in combative sports.

On Monday. RCMP said in a written release that the manner of death was deemed to be non-suspicious and the investigation was complete.

Alberta Sport Minister Andrew Boitchenko also said last week that the work of the safety committee is ongoing.

“We are reviewing the options right now across the province and country to see how other jurisdictions are handling this,” he said.

Alberta is the only province in Canada that doesn’t have a provincial regulatory body for combative sports.

With files from The Canadian Press.