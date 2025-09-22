Menu

Canada

RCMP say no charges laid in death of MMA fighter following event near Edmonton last year

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted September 22, 2025 7:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta Government looking into combative sport changes'
Alberta Government looking into combative sport changes
WATCH (Dec 2024): Following the death of an MMA fighter from Edmonton, the province is taking steps aimed at improving combative sports safety. – Dec 4, 2024
Alberta RCMP say they’ve completed their investigation into the sudden death of a man during a mixed martial arts event on the Enoch Creek Nation just outside Edmonton last year, and the death has been ruled non-suspicious.

Trokon Dousuah, 33, who went by the nickname Tee, died after being rushed to hospital following his participation in a charity mixed martial arts match at the Enoch Community Centre on the First Nation on Nov. 23, 2024.

Trokon "Tee' Dousuah, 33, was helped out of the ring and later died after the event in Enoch on Nov. 23, 2024. View image in full screen
Trokon “Tee’ Dousuah, 33, was helped out of the ring and later died after the event in Enoch on Nov. 23, 2024. Courtesy: Anthony Vallecillo

Following the event, the RCMP said the man’s participation in the fight contributed to his death.

Story continues below advertisement

The fatality sparked concerns about fighter safety at such events, with some other fighters who trained alongside Dousuah telling Global News they thought the fight should have been stopped earlier.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called in to investigate, in cooperation with the Edmonton Chief Medical Examiner’s office, to determine if there were any criminal offences involved in the death.

The Alberta government also announced the creation of committee tasked with improving athlete safety in combative sports.

On Monday. RCMP said in a written release that the manner of death was deemed to be non-suspicious and the investigation was complete.

Alberta Sport Minister Andrew Boitchenko also said last week that the work of the safety committee is ongoing.

“We are reviewing the options right now across the province and country to see how other jurisdictions are handling this,” he said.

Alberta is the only province in Canada that doesn’t have a provincial regulatory body for combative sports.

With files from The Canadian Press.

