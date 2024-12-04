Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former Edmonton Elks CEO to head Alberta athlete safety committee after fighter’s death

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2024 10:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Death of Edmonton fighter at amateur MMA event sparks safety concerns'
Death of Edmonton fighter at amateur MMA event sparks safety concerns
RELATED VIDEO (From Nov. 27, 2024): There are still many questions being raised about the death of Trokon Dousuah at a charity fighting event in Enoch.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s sport minister says the former head of the Edmonton Elks football team will lead a committee tasked with improving athlete safety in combative sports.

Joseph Schow says Victor Cui’s extensive experience working with governments to establish combative sport commissions and improve athlete safety will be a vital asset.

Cui, who left Edmonton’s Canadian Football League team in 2023, is also co-founder of ONE Championship, a global martial arts media organization.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Schow’s announcement comes a little more than a week after amateur mixed martial arts fighter Trokon Dousuah died of injuries sustained in a charity fight at a First Nation near Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'Death of amateur fighter after MMA event in Alberta raises questions'
Death of amateur fighter after MMA event in Alberta raises questions
Trending Now

Schow says his ministry takes athlete safety seriously and is working to ensure combative sport participants can safely compete.

Story continues below advertisement

He says he plans to meet with sports experts before Christmas to better understand what gaps and opportunities exist.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices